Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. WSFS Financial posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

