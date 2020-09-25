Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,400.00 ($28,857.14).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 21st, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,500.00 ($60,357.14).
  • On Thursday, August 6th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 100,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,300.00 ($58,071.43).
  • On Friday, July 17th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 75,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$62,400.00 ($44,571.43).
  • On Monday, July 20th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 175,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,925.00 ($101,375.00).
  • On Monday, June 29th, Anton Tagliaferro purchased 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,150.00 ($27,964.29).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.85.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QV Equities (ASX:QVE)

