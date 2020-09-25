John J. Lacarte Buys 7,858 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,858 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,144.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John J. Lacarte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, John J. Lacarte purchased 10,160 shares of CB Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, John J. Lacarte purchased 12,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00.

On Monday, August 17th, John J. Lacarte bought 200 shares of CB Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 133.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.