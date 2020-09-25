Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 20,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,630,000.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 1,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,370.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 9,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,272.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

