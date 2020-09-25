Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 20,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,630,000.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 21st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 500 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.
  • On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$645.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.
  • On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 1,900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,370.00.
  • On Monday, August 31st, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 9,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,272.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$960.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$2.15 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. to Announce $0.79 EPS
Brokerages Expect WSFS Financial Co. to Announce $0.79 EPS
Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Ltd Stock
Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Ltd Stock
John J. Lacarte Buys 7,858 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc Stock
John J. Lacarte Buys 7,858 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc Stock
Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 20,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc Stock
Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 20,000 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc Stock
Vector Group Ltd EVP Purchases $47,250.00 in Stock
Vector Group Ltd EVP Purchases $47,250.00 in Stock
T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc Stock
T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report