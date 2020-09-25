Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) EVP Purchases $47,250.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) EVP Richard Lampen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,292.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Richard Lampen acquired 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.

VGR stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vector Group by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,596,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,397,000 after buying an additional 7,092,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vector Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after buying an additional 525,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,049,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Vector Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 270,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 254,633 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

