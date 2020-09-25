T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $50,826.00.

PLMR stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Palomar Company Profile

