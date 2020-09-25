T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $59,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $63,834.00.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $50,826.00.
PLMR stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.11. Palomar Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $121.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Palomar by 61.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 48.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
Palomar Company Profile
There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.