Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 19,040 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.60.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 35,454 shares of Servicesource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,281.06.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,634 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $71,771.26.

On Monday, August 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 13,866 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $20,799.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 53,400 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,996 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $25,324.04.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 167,238 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $260,891.28.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 715,389 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $1,108,852.95.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Servicesource International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $145.00.

Shares of Servicesource International stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Servicesource International Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $47.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SREV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Servicesource International from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

