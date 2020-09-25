Paul Mckenzie Sells 67,000 Shares of Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) Stock

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) Director Paul Mckenzie sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$63,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,400.

NXO opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nexoptic Technology Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Get Nexoptic Technology alerts:

About Nexoptic Technology

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexoptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexoptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.