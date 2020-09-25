Paul Mckenzie Sells 67,000 Shares of Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) Stock

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) Director Paul Mckenzie sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$63,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,400.
NXO opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nexoptic Technology Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.
