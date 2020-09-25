Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $1.10. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 433,403 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.77% and a negative net margin of 1,902.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $367,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

