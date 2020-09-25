Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.77

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$38.77 and last traded at C$38.60, with a volume of 38714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total transaction of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,113.48. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$905,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,528.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

