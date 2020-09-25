Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.05

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

