Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.05

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.
Several equities analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $610.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.