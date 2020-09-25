KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.85

KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.85 and last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 12205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.90. The company has a market cap of $134.37 million and a P/E ratio of -322.33.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$386.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

