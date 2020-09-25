Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.76

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.76, with a volume of 4844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

