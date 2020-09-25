Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.63. Avalon shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,371 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.