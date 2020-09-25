Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.85

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 5125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alector by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alector by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

