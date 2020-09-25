Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $275.46

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $275.46 and last traded at $273.11, with a volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.80.

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Get Beigene alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,770,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,370,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,935 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $369,256.05. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 326,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,257,715.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,165 shares of company stock valued at $96,199,366 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Beigene by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beigene by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 171,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.