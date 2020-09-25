Joseph C. Hete Sells 10,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ATSG opened at $25.08 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

