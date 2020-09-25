Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.63. Avalon shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,371 shares traded.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned approximately 1.81% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

