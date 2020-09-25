Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.34

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 64978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Digital Turbine by 9.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,381,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

