9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.75. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 86,104 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NMTR shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.