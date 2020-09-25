9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.75. 9 Meters Biopharma shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 86,104 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NMTR shares. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares in the company, valued at $230,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

