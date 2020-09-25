SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.22

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.22 and last traded at C$10.10, with a volume of 36016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.30 million and a P/E ratio of -37.63.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$431.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. Analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.