Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.33

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 18447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 221,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $6,213,238.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,467,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock worth $274,174,007. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vivint Solar by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

