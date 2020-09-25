Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

Shares of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $9.32. Contura Energy shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $411.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Contura Energy, Inc. will post -10 earnings per share for the current year.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

