Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $11.45. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 133,701 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $348.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $179,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.