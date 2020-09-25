HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.40. HireQuest shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.72.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. HireQuest had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia.

