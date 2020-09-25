Istar Inc. Acquires 4,646 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.81 per share, for a total transaction of $250,001.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,646,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,497,501.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 4,672 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $249,952.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Istar Inc. bought 4,217 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 9,224 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $541,910.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,297 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,956.49.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,363 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $249,956.27.

On Friday, September 4th, Istar Inc. bought 4,348 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,923.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 4,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.34 per share, with a total value of $250,018.34.

On Monday, August 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 4,506 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $249,947.82.

On Friday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 4,552 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.32.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Istar Inc. bought 4,639 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $249,995.71.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of -0.41. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.37.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.