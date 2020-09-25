Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOUHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

