Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.
NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 3,999,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 302,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 58.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 576,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 211,673 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.
Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.