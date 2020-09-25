Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.48. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,919,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 3,999,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 302,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 58.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 576,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 211,673 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

