Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$41.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.75 to C$41.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$39.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 49.61. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

