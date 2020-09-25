BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BCML. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BayCom by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.84. BayCom has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

