Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $951.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

