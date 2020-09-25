Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on SANM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

SANM stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.62. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 892,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 36.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 33.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

