Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Zillow Group stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

