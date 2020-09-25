Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a C$1.00 target price on Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATE. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$0.89.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,500. Also, Director John Lawrence Wallace acquired 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,270 shares in the company, valued at C$128,859.90. Insiders have acquired a total of 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,455 over the last three months.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

