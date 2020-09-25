Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 71,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $122,839.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 15,009 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,124,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,735 in the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.