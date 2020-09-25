Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.65% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $76,083.67. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $425,885.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.47.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,119.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.