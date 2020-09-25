Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,731 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Gold Fields worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,887,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,624 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,310,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 195,466 shares during the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

