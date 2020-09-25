Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Orange were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 133.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 30.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Orange stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

