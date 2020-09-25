Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 225.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the second quarter worth $215,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the first quarter worth $180,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 65.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $20.53 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

