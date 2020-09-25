Bank of America Corp DE Buys 201,229 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 87.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 818,731 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,066,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 459,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 58,568.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 450,978 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in BMC Stock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,582,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after buying an additional 287,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 282,120 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $979.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMCH. Wedbush cut BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BMC Stock from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

