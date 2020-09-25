Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.28 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after buying an additional 4,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,047,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,028,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,124,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,508,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics
Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics Inc Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Mersana Therapeutics Inc Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Gold Fields Limited
Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Gold Fields Limited
Orange SA Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Orange SA Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 201,229 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Buys 201,229 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report