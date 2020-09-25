Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.28 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,947 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REET. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 340.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,708,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after buying an additional 4,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,047,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,028,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,124,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,508,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.