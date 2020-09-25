Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,172 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BankUnited by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 964,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,218,000 after acquiring an additional 734,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BankUnited by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,048,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKU stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

