WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of WesBanco worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $334,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $295,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 16.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other WesBanco news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $151.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

