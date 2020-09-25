Stifel Financial Corp Takes $928,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 826.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 463.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.