Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

WNS stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.38. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.