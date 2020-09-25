Stifel Financial Corp Buys 485 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 343,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21.

