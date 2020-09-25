Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to Buy by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $178.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,529,673 shares of company stock worth $139,428,167 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 522.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

