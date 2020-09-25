Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Analyst Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oracle Upgraded to Buy by BNP Paribas
Oracle Upgraded to Buy by BNP Paribas
Atara Biotherapeutics Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair
Atara Biotherapeutics Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair
Jefferies Financial Group Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer
Jefferies Financial Group Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet
FedEx Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus
FedEx Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus
JinkoSolar Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group
JinkoSolar Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report