Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.