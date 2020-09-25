Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Jefferies Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $87,978,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after purchasing an additional 966,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 178,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

