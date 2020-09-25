Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oracle Upgraded to Buy by BNP Paribas
Oracle Upgraded to Buy by BNP Paribas
Atara Biotherapeutics Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair
Atara Biotherapeutics Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair
Jefferies Financial Group Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer
Jefferies Financial Group Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet
Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet
FedEx Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus
FedEx Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus
JinkoSolar Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group
JinkoSolar Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report