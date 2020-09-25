Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Davy Research upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

